Kishan Reddy urges voters to reject Cong-BRS-Majlis ‘alliance’

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a fierce attack on the Congress, BRS and Majlis parties on Tuesday during a rally at Krishna Kant Park in support of the BJP’s Jubilee Hills candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy. He called on voters to rewrite history in the upcoming November 11 by-election, declaring it a turning point for Hyderabad’s future.

Reddy accused the BRS government of nurturing the Majlis party over the past decade, alleging that officials during both Congress and BRS regimes had to seek Majlis permission to enter Old City areas. He traced the Congress-Majlis alliance back to the days of Salahuddin Owaisi, claiming the party had suppressed the Telangana movement and incited communal tensions.

He criticised Congress for fielding a candidate in Jubilee Hills who previously contested under the Majlis banner in 2014, calling it a political compromise. “Behind the Hastam Party is the Patang Party,” he said, alleging that Congress had struck a deal with Majlis for the Mayor’s seat.

Reddy condemned the Congress government for destroying the Peddamammagudi in Banjara Hills and allocating graveyard lands in Mehdipatnam and Erragadda, accusing them of indulging in divisive politics. He warned that if the BJP doesn’t win, Majlis' influence will continue unchecked.

He also slammed Congress’s unfulfilled promises, including free scooters for students, Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, and Rs 4,000 for unemployed youth. “These are not guarantees, they are 420 sub-guarantees,” he said.

Calling for a boycott of the “three family parties”--Congress, BRS and Majlis--Reddy urged voters to remember the sacrifices of 1,200 martyrs, who fought against the Nizam’s Razakars. He criticised the lack of development in Jubilee Hills under the BRS MLA’s 11-year tenure, citing poor roads and overflowing drains.

Terming Deepak Reddy as a people’s candidate, and urged voters to support the BJP for real development and unity in Telangana.