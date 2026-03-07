Kishan Reddy writes to CM Revanth

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Friday, sought urgent intervention to resolve long-pending issues related to the construction of the service road under the Amberpet Flyover.

He said that the development of National Highways has been a key driver of Telangana’s economic growth, with projects worth nearly Rs 1.85 lakh crore currently under implementation across the state. Since 2014, approximately 2,800 kilometres of National Highways have been constructed, while works covering nearly 2,500 kilometres are in progress, ensuring that all 33 districts are connected through the expanding highway network.

In line with this vision, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) constructed a 1.5-kilometre-long four-lane flyover at Amberpet Cross Roads on NH-163 at a cost of Rs 265 crore. The flyover was inaugurated on May 5, 2025, by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

However, despite the completion and inauguration of the flyover, the service road beneath remains incomplete due to delays in land acquisition. This has caused significant inconvenience to commuters using the corridor, even though the project was sanctioned back in 2018. It is understood that Rs 2.54 crore has already been paid as compensation towards land acquisition, but bottlenecks continue to stall progress.

The matter had previously been brought to the attention of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and has also been raised multiple times with the current administration. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has personally followed up with state authorities, and local officials, including the GHMC Commissioner, have been approached, yet the issue remains unresolved.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy emphasised the importance of completing the service road to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Hyderabad. He requested that the Chief Minister direct GHMC and the State Roads & Buildings Department to take immediate action to resolve the land acquisition hurdles and ensure the timely completion of the service road.