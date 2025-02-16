Kishan terms CM’s comments on Modi's caste ‘irresponsible’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "legally converted BC" have sparked strong criticism from the BJP. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned the statement, calling it highly irresponsible. He pointed out that certain castes were recognised as Backward Classes only after 1970 in undivided Andhra Pradesh and questioned whether Revanth Reddy would also claim that all those communities were not Backward Classes. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted that the Centre would not accept the Telangana government's proposal to include Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) category. His statement comes in light of the Telangana government's recent announcement to introduce a bill in the Assembly to increase the reservation for OBCs to 42 percent and seek parliamentary approval.

However, this proposal would exceed the Supreme Court-mandated 50 percent cap on reservations.

"We are very clear—the Centre will not accept the inclusion of 10 percent of Muslims in the BC category. We oppose religion-based reservations," Bandi Sanjay told reporters. He added that state BJP leaders would urge the party's central leadership to approve the bill only if the state government removes Muslims from the BC list.

Bandi Sanjay further argued that including Muslims in the BC category would negatively impact existing Backward Classes in terms of job opportunities, reservations, education, and budget allocations.

"Muslims are already receiving benefits under the minority category and the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota," he stated.

He also expressed concerns that Muslims could dominate the seats reserved for BCs in Telangana's upcoming local body elections, claiming that their voting pattern tends to be one-sided. He emphasised that even Other Castes (OCs) oppose the inclusion of Muslims in the BC category, as it could adversely affect the BC community. Bandi Sanjay added that the February 27 poll for three MLC seats in the state would serve as a referendum on the issue.