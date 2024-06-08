Kishan to succeed Nadda?

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife on Telangana BJP undergoing several changes against the backdrop of the party securing 35 per cent vote share in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state.

This includes the induction of new faces into the Union Cabinet from the state and introduction of some changes in the party organisation. If speculations going viral are to be believed, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy could become the BJP national president in place of JP Nadda. It is learnt that Madhya Pradesh former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan is another contender for the post. It is also being said that the BJP may accommodate Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar MP-elect) and DK Aruna from Mahbubnagar and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Chevella into the Union Cabinet as MoS. If Kishan Reddy becomes the BJP national president, Eatala Rajender would be elevated as the state BJP president.

Of these, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were elected twice to the Lok Sabha. Eatala Rajender and DK Aruna are the first-time MPs.

Speaking to The Hans India, a party senior leader pointed out, "It is not new for the party to besiege every setback and turn into an opportunity with long-term planning."

Accordingly, as part of its Southern push, the party is likely to focus on Telangana and Karnataka, to expand its footprint and increase its vote share of 35 per cent, he said.



From Andhra Pradesh, it is said that two MPs may be accommodated in the Union Council of Ministers. D Purandeswari could be one of them. The name of CM Ramesh who got elected from Anakapalli is also making rounds.

Meanwhile, the party leadership is already drawing up plans to consolidate its position targeting 700 village sarpanches and 7,000 ward members in the ensuing panchayat elections and win a majority of seats in the GHMC elections.