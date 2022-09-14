Kishan urges KCR to hand over 25 acres in Warangal for Technology Centre

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take necessary steps to expedite the process of handing 25 acres land at Warangal to Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for establishing a Technology Centre.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Reddy said the senior officials from the Ministry wrote several letters to the State government to hand over the land and pave the way for setting up the Technology Centre. The Union Minister for MSMEs, Narayan Rane, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister on November 10, 2021 requesting the State government to hand over the land.

However, there was no response till date, Reddy said. A request was also made to identify land for the extension centres in Karimnagar and Dandumailaram. Since the Ministry was keen to start the Technology Centre along with the extension centres at the earliest, the State government must expedite the process of transferring the land to the Ministry, Reddy added.