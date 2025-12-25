Kite Festival to take off at city’s restored lakes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday has directed officials to complete preparations at restored lakes ahead of the kite festival, scheduled from January 13 to 15 during Sankranti.

According to HYDRAA, the state has decided to host kite-flying events at lakes developed by HYDRAA this year. In view of this, the Commissioner inspected development works on the various lakes.

The Commissioner visited Thammidikunta in Madhapur and Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, issuing several instructions. Ranganath asked officials to ensure that only treated water enters lakes through sewage treatment plants (STPs), preventing direct inflow of sewage.

The Commissioner directed that STP sites be kept clean and that nearby government land be used where required. Officials were also asked to expand greenery, develop parks and shape each lake as a tourist destination.

As a part of the kite festival, AV Ranganath called for seating and shaded areas for senior citizens, play areas for children, drinking water facilities, toilets and adequate safety arrangements. He reviewed parking plans to ensure smooth vehicle movement for visitors.

As restoration works are ongoing, officials were asked to sprinkle water to prevent dust. With the monsoon over, Ranganath directed immediate installation of STPs to help fill lakes with treated water.

He also instructed that clean lake water be channeled into the Musi river as part of the government’s river rejuvenation drive and called for construction of inlets, outlets and channels to allow rainwater from surrounding areas to flow easily into lakes. Ranganath stressed coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the tourism department and other government agencies to ensure the kite festival is held in a pleasant atmosphere.

Lakes once encroached upon and polluted by sewage are now emerging as venues for public celebrations after HYDRAA’s restoration efforts.

During the recently held Bathukamma festivities at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, the revived lake, along with Thammidikunta, Nalla Cheruvu, and Bam-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake, will now host Sankranti celebrations.