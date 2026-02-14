KL University hosts Kalaa Utsav 2026

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular celebration of talent as KL University’s KLH Hyderabad Campus hosted the grand Kalaa Utsav 2026, a vibrant two-day national cultural festival. Organised with the support of the Telangana Government’s Department of Language and Culture, the event revolved around the theme “Where Tradition Meets Creativity.”

Students competed enthusiastically in music, dance, fine arts, literature, journalism and short films.

A musical performance by popular singer Pawan Kalyan energised the audience, while the grand finale was graced by film personalities Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Arjun, who encouraged participants.

Prizes worth lakhs were distributed to winners across categories, with the DJ Night emerging as a major highlight. Vice President Havish of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation said the festival nurtures creativity, leadership and cultural values, reflecting unity and youthful spirit.