Know Your MLA: A mass leader

Khammam: He is a mass leader who has endeared himself to people by working for their welfare. Recognising his services, people of Wyra constituency have elected Maloth Ramdas Naik as the MLA from the Congress party with a good majority. He earlier worked for the Adivasi Sangam district Congress party, as a president of Wyra Constituency, and as a PCC member.

Ramdas Naik promptly responds to the concerns of his constituents as well as his party workers. He is also close to the party high command and three key leaders, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao. Earlier, he had taken an active part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.