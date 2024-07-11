Live
- Brisk polling in byelections across 7 states
- MAUD officials inspect monsoon preparedness works
- Efforts underway to save VSP from getting privatised
- Dozens sentenced to life in prison in UAE mass trial
- CBI operates under control of Union govt: SC
- Kejriwal directly involved in AAP getting kickbacks, claims ED
- Busy schedule awaits CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Visakha
- Telcos to deploy tech to create 5G intelligent villages
- Not The Time For War: Modi, Nehammer discuss Ukraine war, strategic ties
- Scholarships to Brahmin students
Know Your MLA: A mass leader
Khammam: He is a mass leader who has endeared himself to people by working for their welfare. Recognising his services, people of Wyra constituency have elected Maloth Ramdas Naik as the MLA from the Congress party with a good majority. He earlier worked for the Adivasi Sangam district Congress party, as a president of Wyra Constituency, and as a PCC member.
Ramdas Naik promptly responds to the concerns of his constituents as well as his party workers. He is also close to the party high command and three key leaders, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao. Earlier, he had taken an active part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.
