Know Your MLA: Rejected for ‘lacking’ leadership skills, he rose to become an MLA

Hyderabad: After being rejected in a job interview for lack of leadership skills, a young politician from the city Majid Hussain went on to become the Mayor and an MLA from the Nampally Assembly constituency in the city.

Majid Hussain of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is the MLA from Nampally Assembly segment in the city, which falls under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The son of a government lecturer, Majid Hussain’s ambition was to settle in a job in a multinational company like any other educated youth. He had worked in companies like HSBC and others. He had applied for the post of assistant manager in a company and was rejected by the human resource personnel, who said that Majid lacked leadership qualities. “Later, the same HR called me over the phone and congratulated me for becoming the Mayor of Hyderabad,” says Hussain.

Majid Hussain entered into politics after the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi noticed his leadership qualities and made him contest the Municipal elections from Ahmednagar in 2009. Later, he became a corporator from Mehdipatnam division and finally became an MLA by defeating Congress party’s Feroz Khan in a fierce battle.

The Nampally MLA’s routine is to visit Darussalam everyday from 11 am to 2 pm where he along with all other public representatives resolve the grievances of the people of the city. He said that his motivation and inspiration has been Asaduddin Owaisi. He recalls his good days in the MNC where he had the opportunity to meet many big personalities. He says that if not in politics, he would have tried going to the US.

The MLA said that the biggest satisfaction for him was doing justice to about 30 persons who lost their livelihoods at Gudimalkapur in the government’s demolition drive. He said that almost 30 families had come on roads, and providing them with their livelihood gave him the biggest satisfaction.

Talking about his election victory with a lesser margin, he said that victory and defeat is in the hands of God, and added that he strove hard in the elections by having over 480 group meetings, apart from meeting the constituents regularly. He wants to see all the government schools in his constituency well equipped, with digital classrooms and other infrastructure facilities, and says a detailed plan is being chalked out in this regard.