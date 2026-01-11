Kodavatanch Lakshmi Narasimha temple undergoes major upgrade

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Witha special initiative from Bhupalpalle MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, large-scale development works worth Rs 12.15 crore are progressing rapidly at the historic Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple in Kodavatanch village of Regonda mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The ancient, self-manifested shrine, believed to be around 400 years old, is being transformed into a major spiritual centre, drawing comparisons with Yadadri due to its growing prominence.

According to local tradition, the temple came into existence when farmers’ hoe blades broke while digging at the site, leading to the place being known over time as Kodavali Vankarlu, Kodavalivanche, Kotanch and finally Kodavatanch. The temple, which conducts three daily rituals and attracts devotees from across the region, is known for its unique beliefs and traditions.

The shrine is especially popular among childless couples, who stay for three days and drink water from the temple well seeking blessings. It is also believed that people suffering from mental stress and anxiety recover after staying at the temple for 20 to 40 days. Vehicle pujas are performed nearly ten times a day, and during Brahmotsavams, grand processions from surrounding villages with palanquins, elephants, ceremonial floats and offerings add to the festive fervour.

A distinctive ritual includes making five circumambulations around the temple with tractors and bullock carts, followed by animal offerings after darshan. Located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, the temple is the family deity of MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, who has been personally monitoring the development works during his constituency visits.

District Collector Rahul Sharma and officials from various departments are actively coordinating the project.

The MLA has also taken special efforts to secure funds for the temple’s development. Wide approach roads are being laid using Panchayat Raj funds and major archways along with 100 feet of drainage around the temple have already been completed.

Construction of the main temple, sabhas, VIP guest houses, temple compound, shopping complex and marriage hall is nearing completion. Special artisans, master builders and labourers from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been engaged for the temple towers and enclosures, temple trustee and NSR Group Chairman Sampath Rao said. Temple chairman Bikshapati stated that the works are being carried out using Endowment Department funds.

He further added that Krishna stones and granite used at Yadagirigutta have been brought from Kotappa Konda in Narsaraopet district for the construction. The idols of Andal and Lakshmi are being sculpted at Mulugurodu in Hanumakonda district, while the ancient idol of Lord Narasimha will be installed in the sanctum, priests Thupurani Bucchamacharyulu and Srinivaacharyulu , he added.

Executive Officer Shanigala Mahesh announced that all works, including guest houses, sabhas and the marriage hall, would be completed by February 21. He added that the temple consecration (pratishthapana) will be performed by Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji on the same day, followed by the commencement of Brahmotsavams.