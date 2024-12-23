Komatireddy brothers should get Oscar for lying: BRS

Hyderabad: Takin exception to the allegations of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao did nothing for Nalgonda, senior leaders of the district on Sunday said that the Komatireddy brothers should get an Oscar for lying.

The Nalgonda leaders, including former MLA G Kishore, MLC MC Koti Reddy, and others, addressed a press conference at Telangana Bhavan to condemn the allegations against KCR. Kishore said that there was no greater lie than this. He said, “Komatireddy had won as MLA four times and did not lay a single road in Nalgonda town. We brought water to Kaleshwaram in Tungaturthi. We are ready to discuss with Komatireddy anywhere in Nalgonda and Tungaturthi. We have established three new districts and three medical colleges in the undivided Nalgonda district. As the Roads and Buildings Minister, did Komatireddy ever review the roads of Nalgonda district during the year?” said Kishore. Pointing out that Komatireddy had said that he would stop the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, Kishore said that after coming to power, he sat on the stage and inaugurated the plant.

Former MP B Lingaiah Yadav said that KCR made Nalgonda a fluoride-free district. “Congress leaders have increased their assets and increased fluorine in the district. The highest crop in the State is being grown in Nalgonda district.

The Congress leaders have destroyed Nalgonda district. Koti Reddy said that KCR has kept Telangana at the top.