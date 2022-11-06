Komatireddy claims a 'moral' victory

Munugodu: Telangana State BJP on Sunday conceded its defeat in the Munugodu bypoll, but claimed a moral victory over the ruling TRS.

Reacting to the bypoll outcome, the BJP contestant Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said he would respect the people's verdict. However, he claimed a moral victory. Calling it the victory of Adharma (unjust), he explained how the Kauvrava Sena, comprising 100 TRS MLAs, MLCs, ministers, and ZP chairpersons, misused government machinery, spread canards and carried a tirade against the BJP.

Komireddy alleged that the TRS leaders remained in the constituency till November 1. As they were allowed to move freely, the ruling party leaders, with the help of police, created an atmosphere of terror and threatened the BJP cadre and even polling agents. He said the entire Kaurava Sena of TRS had come to Munugodu to defeat him and it was for the first time that a returning officer was suspended in the middle of an election process.

Rajagopal Reddy pointed out that the Election Commission even had to suspend the returning officer for making mistakes and allegedly for acting under the pressure mounted by CM KCR and his son KTR. He particularly found fault with the police unilaterally acting in favour of the ruling TRS party and retraining the movement of the BJP cadres. Despite all the odds, the BJP had given a tough fight to the ruling TRS, he said and thanked party workers, leaders and people who stood by him. He vowed to fight against the undemocratic and family run rule in Telangana.

The BJP leader criticised that the TRS leaders had threatened people that they would not get pensions, Rythu Bandhu and other welfare benefits if they did not vote for the TRS. That apart, money and alcohol were distributed on the polling day too, he added.