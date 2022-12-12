Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to contest MLA seat in next polls

Nalgonda: Member of Parliament from Nalgonda Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Sunday, announced that he will be contesting for the MLA seat in Nalgonda constituency in the upcoming state elections.

Addressing the media here, the MP said the present legislative council chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy had earlier approached the lawmaker in 2004 and had conveyed his wish to work together. Komatireddy also said that he will take on a tour of the Nalgonda constituency from January.

"I don't need any position in the PCC committee, I have left the post of minister for Telangana. For me, Congress Khanduva on my shoulders itself is a big post," Komatireddy said.

The senior Congress leader also questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's commitment towards Nalgonda and asked why has KCR failed to build at least 2,000 double bedroom houses in his adopted constituency.

The MP said KCR will talk politics a month before the elections and asked the Chief Minister as to why the funds have not been released to finish projects in Nalgonda. The MP also expressed his concern over KCR abandoning Telangana by changing the TRS into BRS.

He also raised the issue of non-payment of compensation to the people who have been displaced due to the road expansion process in the city and asked how far is it correct to not pay compensations to the oustees of road expansion in Nalgonda. Does development only means placing statues and figurines in some junctions in the town, he quipped.

Claiming that people have been complaining about the Nalgonda MLA, he said the local lawmaker is not available for the people and does not allows the needy into his house. People in trouble are approaching him for aid, however in vain, he added.

He stated that he will take initiative to address farmers' plight with regard to release of AMRP water for irrigation needs of framers

He also assured aid to the students who have secured medical seats in Nalgonda till the completion of the course and added that he had also provided aid to few people from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Komatireddy advised YCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy not to hurt the sentiments of people of this region by making impossible remarks with regard Telangana.

In this press meet, party town president Gummala Mohan Reddy, ZPTC Vanguri Laxmaiah, Intiaz and congress local leaders also participated.