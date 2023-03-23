Komatireddy Venkatreddy meets PM Modi, says discussed on national highways

Telangana Congress MP Komati Reddy Venkatreddy met Prime Minister Modi on Thursday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he stated that he discussed the national highways in the constituency. He said that he urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the metro rail from LB Nagar.



Komatireddy Venkatreddy said that Prime Minister responded very positively on all issues and opined that all the grants are likely to be granted in two to three months. He thanked the Prime Minister on this ocassion.



He also said that he requested the prime minister Narendra Modi to send the central tream to access the crop loss occurred due to the heavy rains recently. However, the Congress MP when asked about the political issues said that few things cannot be told.