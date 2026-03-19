Komatireddy’s remarks spark ripples in T Cong

Comments made by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have sparked a fresh controversy within the Congress in Telangana after he praised senior leader and TPCC working president Jagga Reddy, suggesting the party could win 100 seats if he were appointed as PCC chief. Amid the growing row, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy issued a clarification stating that he had not made any derogatory remarks against the incumbent chief, Mahesh Kumar Goud. He pointed out that the party had achieved significant success in recent Gram Panchayat and municipal elections under the leadership of Goud.The minister explained that his comments were made while appreciating the arrangements made by Jagga Reddy during Ramadan festivities and that he had only remarked on his capabilities within that specific context.

He emphasised that he had no intention of advocating for a leadership change and alleged that his remarks were being misrepresented deliberately. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued a word of caution to party MLAs and MLCs on the first day of the Assembly sessions. During the CLP meeting, he advised leaders to steer clear of unnecessary controversies and to align their statements strictly with the official stance of the party and the government. Despite the clarification, the issue has escalated into a caste-based controversy within the state unit. With Mahesh Kumar Goud, a BC leader, currently serving as PCC chief, sections of the Backward Class community have viewed the remarks as undermining their leadership. Reacting sharply, Eeravatri Anil, Chairman of the Mineral Development Corporation, termed the minister’s comments as unfortunate.

He accused Komatireddy of indirectly demeaning BC leadership and questioned the perceived bias against the community. The controversy has also spilled over onto social media, where party supporters have criticised the minister for making such remarks while holding a key cabinet position.