Kondagattu will be developed like Yadadri temple: Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy

Jagtial: One of the famous temples in the State Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple will be developed like that of Yadadri Devalayam, Endowment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy stated.

Accompanied by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Minister Indrakaran Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of Ramakoti Sthupam at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mallial mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana is the only State in the country, which was allocating funds for the development of various temples present across the State. Already, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, by sanctioning Rs 1,000 crore, was developing Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple.

The construction of Ramakoti Sthupam will be completed for the the coming Hanuman Jayanthi, he assured. By starting Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam from March 17, the Kondagattu prestige will be spread to all areas with the launching of a massive programme, Indrakaran added.

MLC Kavitha said that she felt happy to participate in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ramakoti Sthupam at Kondagattu Anjanna temple.

Before Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations, the construction works will be completed, she assured. She informed that from March 17, Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam for two hours every day evening will be telecasted in media across the State.

Till now the devotees had written Ramakoti for five crore times and they should complete six more crores in the next 80 days and must participate in the inauguration ceremony of Ramakoti Sthupam on June 4, Kavitha appealed.

District Collector G Ravi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson D Vasantha and Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar were present along with others.