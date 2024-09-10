Kondareddypalli to Become Telangana's First Solar Model Village

As per the directives of Telangana Chief Minister Mr. A. Revanth Reddy, efforts are underway to transform Kondareddypalli into a full-fledged solar model village. In line with the government’s mission to promote solar energy usage across the state, officials have initiated a door-to-door survey in the village.

Kondareddypalli has been chosen as a pilot project to increase solar energy consumption across the state. The Southern Telangana Electricity Distribution Company Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Musharraf Farooqui, Nagar Kurnool District Collector Mr. B. Santosh, REDCO VC and MD Mrs. Anila, and Director Mr. K. Ramulu, along with other key officials, visited the village to assess the project’s progress.

During their visit, the officials interacted with local residents, farmers, and public representatives, explaining the pilot project's details. The village comprises approximately 1,451 consumers, including 499 households, 66 commercial establishments, and 867 agricultural users. After the completion of the survey, the required solar energy capacity for the village will be estimated, following which the implementation process will begin.

This initiative is a significant step in boosting the adoption of renewable energy in Telangana, starting with Kondareddypalli as a model.