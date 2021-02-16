Koppula unveils Juvvadi's statue in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: "I feel it is our duty to unveil the statue of great leader Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, a great leader, who served people of this region for many years. He was close to the people and developed many villages. He was committed to redress problems of people of his constituency and he has the credit of serving people with commitment for over 60 years," stated Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar.

He unveiled the statue of Endowments Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh late Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao in Dharmapuri on Monday.

The Minister said that Ratnakar Rao was two-time sarpanch, elected for the first time in 1966 and had been the Chairman of the temple committee twice.

A leader aware of public problems, Ratnakar Rao had always been with the people enquiring about their welfare. Stating that Ratnakar Rao was wedded to the redressal of public problems without delay, Minister Eshwar said that it was quite befitting to the late leader to install a statue for future generations to know about the great leader.

The statue, which was unveiled by the Minister, cost Rs 15 lakh, and borne by the Minister himself.