Kotha Prabhakar Reddy undergoes surgery, Siddipet police intensifies probe

The Siddipet police intensified the investigating the case of an attack on Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. The police have already interrogated the family members of the accused, Raju, and are examining his call data. Raju is currently receiving treatment at Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital and will be produced in court after his recovery.



Prabhakar Reddy underwent a four-hour surgery at Yashoda Hospital to treat his stab wound, which resulted in an injury to his small intestine. The doctors removed 10 cm of the small intestine during the operation. He is currently in the ICU and is expected to remain there for four more days.

In response to the attack on Prabhakar Reddy, BRS activists have called for a bandh (a general strike) in Dubbaka constituency, wherein traders are voluntarily observing bandh. MLA Padmadevender Reddy has offered special prayers at Medak Church for Prabhakar Reddy's speedy recovery.

The incident occurred while Prabhakar Reddy was campaigning in Surampalli of Siddipet district. As he was turning towards his vehicle, he was stabbed in the stomach. He was immediately taken to Gajwel and then transferred to Hyderabad Yashoda Hospital, with the assistance of Minister Harish Rao. The surgery involved the removal of a portion of his small intestine. Chief Minister KCR and other ministers have visited him in the hospital.