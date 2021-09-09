Kothagudem: 52 Maoist militia members surrender to police

Kothagudem: As many as 52 people who were militia members, village committe members, sympathizers including five women (militia), providing logistics to CPI ( banned) Maoist party from Pusuguppa, Battigudem, Bathinapalli and Chennapuram villagers of Cherla mandal on Thursday surrendered to police in the presence of Superintendent of Police Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Sunil Dutt and CRPF 141 battalion in Cherla.

Addressing the media persons in Cherla police station, SP Sunil Dutt said that the surrendered members including five women joined and worked as Militia members, committee members and sympathizers under Cherla area committee secretary Aruna of banned CPI Maoist party for past one year.

Frustrated with Maoist ideology and regular harassments by to attend meetings and being threatened on regular basis they have decided to reject Maoist party and ideology and live peacefully, he added. SP Dutt appealed to the leaders and workers to surrender and live a peaceful life in the interest of pubic and for the development of the area they live in. He added that the people who wanted to surrender can approach nearby police stations along with their relatives or directly.



