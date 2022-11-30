Kothagudem: Coal India football Coal India football tourney kicks off

Kothagudem: Coal India Limited (CIL) Inter-Company Football Tournament led by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, got underway on a grand note at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem on Wednesday. Nine teams from seven States – Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana – are taking part in the tournament.

SCCL Director D Satyanarayana Rao inaugurated the tournament and welcomed the players and the officials. Addressing on the occasion, he said the Singareni management has been in the forefront of promoting sports. Participating in sports and games help the workers maintain good health. Sports should develop team spirit and help move forward as 'one family, one goal, one destination.'

The director stated that Singareni has a special place among the Coal India companies, especially those that support power generation. The coal companies were nearing the production target of 100 billion tonnes and for that CIL and SCCL should work together, he said.

He opined that plans should be prepared to achieve production of 1,500 billion tonnes of coal by 2027 for the country's development. In order to achieve the production target the coal companies have to adopt modern and new technologies and take steps towards development.

GM K Basavaiah, Coal Mines Officers Association Of India (CMOAI) president Jakkam Ramesh, Kothagudem DSP G Venkateswara Babu, TBGKS vice president M Somi Reddy, trade union leader D Seshaiah and others were present.