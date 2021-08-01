Kothagudem: Collector Anudeep happy over plantation work

Kothagudem: Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Collector D Anudeep expressed happiness on plantation drive conducted by the officers.

On Saturday he conducted a surprise visits at various mandas to observe avenue plantations on both sides of the roads.

Starting from Yellandhu cross road to Yellandhu and Julurupadu village to Kothagudem town the Collector inspected the plants, and appreciated the officers, MPDO, MPO, Sarpanchs and Secretaries of Panchayat who conducted the programme and made it successful.

He asked the officers to take haritha haram farward with the same spirit, and ordered the Municipal officers to plant saplings on the inner roads in the concerned areas.

Later Collector observed the various development works in the mandals and interacted with people.