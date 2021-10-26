Kothagudem: Early resolution of podu issue sought

Kothagudem:Several workers of Orgnisation for the Rural Poor (OFTRP) took out a huge rally for seeking solution to the vexing podu land issue, in Bhadrachalam on Monday. The rally was started from the bridge point to Integrated Tribal Development Agency Office (ITDA). Later, the organisers submitted a memorandum to the officer of ITDA.

Speaking on the occasion, OFTRP state president P Yerraiah demanded that the State government immediately solve the Podu land issues.

He criticised that it was issuing false statements to complicate the issue. The tribals had been dependent on the lands for several years and should be issued podu pattas, he demanded. He also asked the government to distribute three acres of land to poor as per the promise made by the TRS during the general election. K Ramchandraiah, SK Sondhumiah, Vasam Mangaiah and other leaders participated in the rally.