Kothagudem: Journalist distributes food to road accident victims

Kothagudem: A senior scribe Talluri Srihari on Tuesday arranged and distributed food to the road accident victims who are undergoing treatment at Palvoncha hospital.

The accident had taken place at Palvoncha mandal on Monday. In that accident around 40 people were injured and one had died as the tractor in which they were travelling had overturned on Monda.

The 40 peole who had injuries were admitted to the hospital in Palvoncha. It was noticed by senior electronic media journlaist Talluri Sri Hari who responded immediately distributed food to them. People appreciated his generocity.