Kothagudem: SCCL brass asked to pull up socks

Kothagudem: As the financial year is drawing to a close, Singareni Collieries CMD N Sridhar has called upon officials to intensify their efforts to meet coal production targets by excavating and transporting 2.2 lakh metric tonnes of coal daily for the next two months.

Holding a review meeting with the officials at the Singareni bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the SCCL CMD instructed the officials to put heavy machinery to greater use by increasing the hours of operation from the existing 13 hours per day to 18 hours by motivating the miners.

Directing the officials to expedite the Kothagudem-Sathupalli railway line by March end this year, he said that the largest CHP (coal handling plant) coming up at Sathupalli should be also completed by March-end. He called for expediting land acquisition for OCPs in Ramagundam, Bhupalpally, Srirampur and other areas by holding consultations with the revenue officials.

Reiterating that the Singareni was firm on the excavation of coal from Naini block in Odisha state from April onwards, Sridhar asked the officials to obtain all the required approvals from the government within one month.

Reviewing the performance of the Adriyala long wall project and continuous miner, he insisted that the Adriyala mine should produce 8,000 tonnes of coal production. The continuous miners at GDK 11 incline should produce 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of coal per day.

Directors of the company S Chandrashekhar, N Balaram, D Satyanarayana Rao, Advisor(mining) DN Prasad, ED (coal movement) J Allwyn, GM (marketing & CDN) KRavishankar and others were present.