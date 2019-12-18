Kothagudem: SCCL Director S Chandra Sekhar Rao reviews arrangements for Singareni Day celebrations

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (operations) S Chandra Sekhar Rao reviewed the arrangements for the Singareni Day celebrations to be held on December 23, with the General Managers and company officers in his chambers on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Director said the company was making elaborate arrangements for the day and directed the officials concerned to make sure that all facilities are provided at the venue, the Prakasham Stadium grounds, and also set up separate stalls department-wise. Stating that all officials and staff must attend the celebrations along with their family members, he said the cultural programmes to be conducted on the day would enthral one and all. He informed that the company's Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar would be the chief guest for the programme.

Later, the Director along with General Managers and the officials visited the Prakasham stadium and gave suggestions to the organisers. General Managers K Basavaiah, A Anand Rao and CH Ramesh Babu, Deputy General Manager D Solmon, Rajiv Kumar, Rajasekhar, Senior Project Officer Bethi Raju, Varaparasad Rao and others accompanied the Director.