Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt condemns attacks by Maoists

Kothagudem: Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt strongly condemned the incident where a journalist was killed in landmine blast set up by Maoists at Madanpurramur police station limits in Kalahandi district of Odisha State Saturday.

In a press release here, SP said the Maoists are not leaving tribal and even journalists as well. The Maoist's attacks and harassments are increasing in the border areas.

He informed Rohit Biswal, reporter and working in Dharitri Odia daily paper went to place to cover news of Maoists posters to boycott three panchayat elections but was killed in landmine blast.

SP said that Maoists have no sympathy on anybody.

He recalled that a tribal was injured in similar incident that took place in Cherla mandal.

SP alleged the Maoists are killing the innocent tribal and wild animals in forest by setting up landmines in forest area.

He said that the Maoists are working against tribal and also obstructing development works. SP said Maoists are against setting up schools, hospitals and roads in remote villages. He assured support to journalists who are working with dedication in forest areas.

He appealed the tribal to kick out Maoists from their places and not to allowing them to enter into habitations.