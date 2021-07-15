Kothagudem: Taliperu, Kinnerasani projects brimming

Kothagudem: The water level has been increasing steadily in the river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

The water level reached 15 feet on Wednesday evening, informed the officials. The water level was at 11.8 feet on Monday. With the copious rainfall in the upper catchment of Godavari the river was receiving flood waters.

The District Collector (FAC) D Anudeep directed the mandal level officials to make public announcements in the villages cautioning the people not to cross the streams. He also told the engineering officials to expedite the works of under construction bridges in the district.

A control room was set up at the Collectorate to address emergency situation and appointed officers for various mandals, he added.

On the other hand, the Taliperu project was also seen with flood water on Wednesday at Cherla in Bhadrachalam. Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh State the flood water reached the project heavily. The Irrigation Engineer opened ten gates one foot height and released 6,498 cusecs of water into Godavari. The water level in the project is 72.86 M, informed the officers.



The Kinnerasani at Palvoncha project also seen with flood water and reached 407 feet, said the officers