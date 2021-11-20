  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kothagudem: Tiger spotted by officials in Tekulapalli forests

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Tiger has been spotted by the forest department officials in Tekulapalli forests of Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Tiger has been spotted by the forest department officials in Tekulapalli forests of Kothagudem district on Saturday.

The forest staff and local tractor drivers noticed the tiger that was crossing road near Jangalapalli gate in the early hours on Saturday. They recorded the movements of tiger on their smartphones. Following the incident, the forest officials alerted the villagers asking them not to venture into the forests during the night time. The villagers were also asked to light fire at cattle sheds to keep the tiger away

Meanwhile, the villagers appealed to the officials to catch the big cat soon.

A Appaiah, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Kothagudem said that compensation will be provided to the cattle owners in case the tiger kills cattle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X