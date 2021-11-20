Kothagudem: Tiger spotted by officials in Tekulapalli forests

Tiger has been spotted by the forest department officials in Tekulapalli forests of Kothagudem district on Saturday.

The forest staff and local tractor drivers noticed the tiger that was crossing road near Jangalapalli gate in the early hours on Saturday. They recorded the movements of tiger on their smartphones. Following the incident, the forest officials alerted the villagers asking them not to venture into the forests during the night time. The villagers were also asked to light fire at cattle sheds to keep the tiger away

Meanwhile, the villagers appealed to the officials to catch the big cat soon.

A Appaiah, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Kothagudem said that compensation will be provided to the cattle owners in case the tiger kills cattle.