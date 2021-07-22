Kothagudem: Tribal girl turns agricultural farmer

Dummagudem(Kothagudem): The Covid-19 pandemic has changed society's way of living while it has impacted many lives in an adverse manner. A tribal girl in the district is witnessing its effects a bit rather closely. She is forced stay away from online classes and to engage in agriculture work as her family members are infected with the Covid-19.

A tribal student who is very intelligent in studies was turned farmer during the pandemic Covid-19 situation. The tribal student Karam Ramya's family is only depended on cultivation and daily wage works. Her father Laxmaiah and Mother Nagamma are daily wage works. They also cultivated their own land beside their house. The family lives in tribal hamlet in Ramchandrunipet under the Dummagudem agency mandal. It was observed the tribal girl has decided to cultivate her own land.

Speaking to The Hans India, Karam Ramya told that is interesting on agricultural works from the child hood days. She informed that the family members father, mother and along her sister got got infected Covid in last some days. All are home isolated.

She studied in primary section 1 to 5 at local Ashram school and completed High school education in the village in Kasturbha Gandhi School in Dummagudem.

After her Intermediate, she joined Physical Education Training (PET) Course at Hyderabad. Due to special interest on sports and games she was selected for PET course. She got National certificates in Kabaddi.

The farming photos and videos of tribal went viral on social media platform. The people are appreciating the tribal student who is helping her parents.