Kothagudem: Two Maoists surrender

Kothagudem: Two Maoists, including a woman, have surrendered before Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt here on Thursday. Briefing the media, the SP informed that Area Committee Member (ACM) of CPI (Maoist) Jegurugonda Area Committee Hemula Rama alias Laxman and Jegurugonda PLGA 10th Platoon member Madakam Paiki alias Lakshmi have surrendered to the police.

Laxman joined Maoist party in 2016 and working as a guard to Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Jagadeesh. Lakshmi joined Maoists in 2015. They were afraid that their lives were in danger due to the harassment by Maoist top leadership, which was against the members leaving the party, Dutt noted.

Maoist leadership was committing excesses and violating the freedom of poor tribal members of the party. The party leadership was concerned only about their false ego and ideology but not about a better life for tribals, SP said.

The SP appealed to Maoists members not to listen to their leaders and surrender before the government to join the mainstream of life. He handed over a cash reward to the surrendered Naxals.