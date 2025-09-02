Koya member appointed as Singareni Director (E&M)

Kothagudem: Mokalla Tirumala Rao assumed charge as Director (Electrical & Mechanical) at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Monday.

The appointment marks a historic moment, as Rao becomes the first member of the Koya tribal community to hold a Director-level position in the company’s 136-year history.

The formal taking over took place at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, where Rao met with the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, N Balram, prior to assuming office. Expressing his gratitude to both the State Government and Singareni management, Rao said he was honoured by the trust placed in him and pledged to contribute meaningfully to the company’s growth and mission.

Balram, while congratulating Rao, underscored the pivotal role of the Electrical and Mechanical Department in improving operational efficiency and maximizing machine availability. “The E&M Department is central to production and productivity,” he stated. “With Singareni expanding into solar, thermal, and other large-scale energy ventures as per the State Government’s vision, the department’s role becomes even more crucial.”