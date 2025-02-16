KTR Accuses Congress Government of Neglecting Gurukuls, Claims Institutional Collapse

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has strongly criticized the Congress government in Telangana, alleging that the state's gurukul institutions, which thrived under the previous BRS rule, are now in decline. In a statement on Sunday, he accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of deliberately undermining these residential educational institutions, which were established to uplift underprivileged students.

KTR alleged that the Congress government is targeting gurukuls in an attempt to erase the legacy of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Highlighting the stark contrast between the two administrations, he pointed out that during the BRS regime, 1.68 lakh applications were received for 41,000 seats in SC, ST, BC, and Minority gurukuls. However, under the Congress rule, applications have dropped to 80,000 for 51,000 available seats, indicating a loss of confidence among parents.

He attributed this decline to tragic incidents such as student deaths caused by snake bites, suicides, and food poisoning, along with deteriorating hygiene and poor-quality food in gurukuls. "Parents are now fearing for their children’s lives if admitted to these institutions," he said, further criticizing the Congress government for not even reaching out to the families of deceased students.

Accusing the Congress leadership of a discriminatory attitude, KTR said the education system is being crippled despite the Chief Minister himself holding the education portfolio. He urged the government to conduct an immediate review of the situation and take corrective measures to safeguard the future of lakhs of students dependent on gurukul education.