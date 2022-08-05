KTR asks Kya Hua Tera Wada over bringing back black money from Swiss

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday yet again trained guns at Central government over it claims in bringing back black money from the Swiss bank.

KTR shared a tweet posted by a handler identified as 'Ground Zero'. The tweet read: #Claim: Bringing back black money

#Claim : Bringing back black money #Reality : Deposits by Indians in Swiss banks has grown by 6 times in last 5 years. In 2021, it saw a more than 50% jump over 2020#KyaHuaTeraWada @KTRTRS @pbhushan1 pic.twitter.com/r8Ee3l82Yw — Ground Zero (@GroundZeroIndia) August 5, 2022

#Reality: Deposits by Indians in Swiss banks has grown by 6 times in last 5 years. In 2021, it saw a more than 50% jump over 2020, #KyaHuaTeraWada



The TRS working president has been attacking the BJP-led Central government over its policies and unfulfilled promises.

In his another tweet that read: The list of PM @NarendraModi Ji's promises & JUMLAS is never-ending; one for instance

It's time to remind & question Mr Modi for all the fake promises and ask him #KyaHuaTeraWada.

#KyaHuaTeraWada is used as a tagline to target PM Modi and his government and questioning him or reminding about the policies and the promises forgotten made to the people since 2014.



KTR has been Twitter as weapon to attack the NDA government for a long time now on various issues.