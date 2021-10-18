KTR asks party leaders to make 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana' a success

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Monday called on the party activists here at Telangana Bhavan to direct them on the conduct of massive public meeting 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana' in Warangal on November 15. It is learned that Rama Rao has holding the meetings constituency-wise with the party leaders.

He directed them to make 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana' a grand success ensuring the attendance of 10 lakh people. He also asked the party workers to work jointly with the local leaders.

The TRS party announced 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana' marking the completion of two decades of formation of the party. The preparatory meetings today for the massive public meeting will begin in all constituencies on October 27.