KTR assures job calendar to youth after polls

Met job aspirants in Ashok Nagar, promised discussions on job-related issues



Assured meetings with government employees post-election to address job concerns

Highlights BRS’s job creation compared to Congress, pledges further job opportunities

Appeals to youth to discern facts, dismisses Congress’s alleged selfish politics on job issues

Hyderabad: Stating that his party stands by the youth preparing for government jobs in Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday assured to release a job calendar for the youth and also promised to meet the job aspirants after forming government in the State on December 4.

BRS working President KTR met the government job aspirants on Monday. The aspirants largely based in Ashok Nagar hailing from different districts of Telangana reached out to the minister to find a way forward. Rao said in a tweet, “Had an insightful conversation with the job aspirants from Ashok Nagar who came to meet me with a hope to find a way forward. Assured them that the future is bright and will be meeting them at their adda immediately after election”.





Had an insightful conversation with the Govt job aspirants from Ashok Nagar who came to meet me with a hope to find a way forward



Assured them that the future is bright and will be meeting them at their adda immediately after election pic.twitter.com/CHBRxuuzzj — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 20, 2023

During the course of freewheeling interaction, the aspirants asked several questions related to job calendar, TSPSC Board reconstitution, cancelled and postponed exams among others. He assured them that he would have a meeting with the government employees in Ashok Nagar at 10 am on December 4, after the announcement of the election results to thoroughly discuss all the issues related to the filling of government jobs.

Rao said that there was no possibility of anyone questioning their commitment in creating government jobs, especially the Congress party which does not even create 1,000 jobs per year when they were in power from 2004-2014. Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State filled merely 1,000 jobs per year, but in nine and a half years, the ruling BRS 16,000 filled jobs per year. He said that they were continuing the process of filling up 2.30 lakh jobs. More than 1,62,000 government jobs have already been filled, he said.

Rao appealed to the youth and students of the State to know the facts and debunk the false propaganda by the Congress party which is using government job aspirants for selfish politics. The government job aspirants who met with the BRS working President said that they were happy that he had a wide conversation with them on this issue.

Rama Rao said that the suggestions given by the students would be taken forward with a positive attitude. KTR announced that Group-II jobs would be increased by 1000 and notifications will be issued soon.

In addition, he assured that the job calendar will be released immediately after coming to power. He said that as a young man, he had the experience of working in the private sector for almost a decade, and he can understand the challenges and problems of achieving a government job and a private job. After a two-hour conversation with Rao, the youth preparing for government jobs thanked him.