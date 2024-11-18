KTR: BJP shielding Revanth to divert Lagacharla trouble

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Sunday alleged that the BJP was acting as a protective shield for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by taking up the ‘Musi Nidra’ issue. He charged that the programme was taken up to divert attention from the Lagacharla incident.

Taking to X, he said, “The BJP leaders were doing dark politics to save their friend CM. Kishan Reddy Garu, you have got to know the sufferings of people residing at Musi now? Your Musi Nidra, is it not to divert attention from the Lagicharla incident? While you were the first to welcome HYDRA. We stopped the bulldozers! While you were the first to congratulate Revanth, we came to the rescue of people on the verge of displacement because of the Musi project. What is the reason behind love towards the Musi victims? Whom do you want to save? Whom you want to drown and whom you want to deceive,” KTR questioned.

“These diversionary dramas were to save Revanth. Telangana is watching your ‘politricks’. People would teach the BJP a lesson at the right time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the family members of people arrested in the Lagacharla pharma project incident reached New Delhi on Sunday. They are to file a complaint against the State government and the police, along with the chairman of the National SC ST Commission and the National Human Rights Commission on Monday. They were accompanied by several BRS leaders, including MLC Satyavathi Rathod, who said the party stands by the victims’ family members.