KTR blames Revanth for Gadwal farmer’s death

Hyderabad: Describing the death of a farmer named Jammanna at a procurement centre as extremely tragic, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday held Chief Minister Revanth Reddy solely responsible, labelling the incident a "government murder".

Jammanna reportedly collapsed and died of a heart attack at the maize procurement centre in Kalukuntla, Manavapadu mandal, Gadwal district. KT Rama Rao stated that the farmer had been waiting for four days to sell his produce, but the lack of buyers and government inaction led to the fatal outcome. "The Congress government took the life of this farmer by failing to purchase his maize crop," he remarked, adding that the Chief Minister remains unaffected despite over 750 farmers dying during his two-year tenure.

The BRS leader highlighted a deepening crisis in the agricultural sector, noting that farmers are committing suicide due to debt and a lack of investment support. He also pointed out that tenant farmers are facing similar distress following crop losses from heavy rains without receiving minimal compensation. Furthermore, he criticised the government for the unavailability of urea this season, attributing it to dysfunctional mobile applications.

"The sin of transforming ten years of prosperous farming into a tearful ordeal will not go unpunished," warned KT Rama Rao. He demanded that the state government wake up from its slumber and address the hardships of farmers languishing at procurement centres. Specifically, he called for a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for Jammanna’s family, citing negligence on the part of the administration as the cause of the heart stroke.

KT Rama Rao concluded by asserting that the Congress party has dismantled the stability achieved in Telangana’s farming sector over the past decade. He cautioned that the government would be held accountable by the people for plunging the rural economy into such a severe crisis in just two years.