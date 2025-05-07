KTR brands Revanth most incompetent CM in history

Hyderabad: Terming Revanth Reddy as the most incompetent Chief Minister in the country, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday accused the Congress-led government of insulting government employees, mismanaging the state’s economy, and failing to deliver on election promises.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao condemned the Chief Minister’s derogatory remarks against state employees who have been vocal about pending salaries and dues, labeling Reddy as the “most incompetent Chief Minister in independent India.”

Rama Rao accused the Chief Minister of attempting to portray employees as ‘villains’ in the eyes of the public, a move he described as a “conspiracy” to deflect accountability. “The sacrifices of Telangana’s employees, particularly during the statehood movement, were instrumental in the formation of Telangana. For the Chief Minister to insult them is not only shameful but also an affront to their contributions,” Rao said.

Highlighting the BRS government’s record, KTR noted that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had provided a 73 per cent fitment to employees improving their financial security. In contrast, he alleged that the Congress government failed to clear pending Dearness Allowances (DA) and provide retirement benefits, leaving employees in distress.

KTR pointed out that employees were merely demanding the implementation of promises outlined in the Congress party’s election manifesto. “The Congress promised the moon during elections, but now they are humiliating employees for asking for what was pledged. This is intellectual bankruptcy,” he remarked.

KTR tore into Revanth Reddy’s claims that Telangana was on the brink of financial collapse, calling them a reflection of the Congress government’s ‘intellectual bankruptcy’. “Revanth Reddy’s statement that Telangana is bankrupt is unprecedented. No political leader in independent India has cursed their own state in this manner,” KTR said,

KTR labeled Revanth Reddy a “thief” and questioned the source of his family’s wealth. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s relatives had amassed significant assets, including thousands of acres of land and a pharmaceutical company in Lagacherla, while the state’s revenue was declining. KTR urged the Congress government to release a white paper on its 17-month tenure to account for its governance failures.