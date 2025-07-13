KTR condoles death of veteran film actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

KTR has expressed his condolences following the death of Padma Shri Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry and the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

Known for his remarkable versatility, Kota Srinivasa Rao made an indelible mark over a career spanning four decades, appearing in more than 750 films. His portrayal of diverse characters, including villains, comedic roles, and character artists, has left a lasting legacy in Telugu cinema.

Awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, along with nine Nandi Awards and numerous other accolades, Kota garu earned a special place in the hearts of audiences across the region for his exceptional acting prowess.

In addition to his contributions to film, he served as an MLA for the Vijayawada East constituency, demonstrating his commitment to public service.

The news of his passing is considered an immeasurable loss to the Telugu film industry.

KTR extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and fans of Kota Srinivasa Rao, and offered prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.