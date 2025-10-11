KTR conducts teleconference with party leaders on Jubilee Hills by-election, gives directions

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is intensifying its focus on the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, following the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath. On Saturday, the party's working president and former minister, K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), conducted a teleconference with the bypoll in-charges to strategise for the campaign.

As part of their preparations, the BRS is establishing a dedicated war room to coordinate its election activities, which will include planning meetings and rallies. Former ministers KTR and Harish Rao are set to lead rallies in support of the party's campaign.

In a bid to retain the constituency, the BRS has announced that Maganti Sunitha, the wife of the late MLA Gopinath, will be their candidate for Jubilee Hills. The party is committed to securing victory in the by-election, which they consider critical for maintaining their foothold in the area.

The Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled for November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14. The official notification for the election will be released on October 13, while the deadline for filing nominations is set for October 21. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 22, marking an important phase in the electoral process.