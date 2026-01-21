KTR dares govt over Harish Rao probe

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that the government is desperate to target party leader T Harish Rao, adding that the party is prepared to face the situation even if a thousand more cases are filed. Addressing a press conference alongside other party leaders, the BRS working president asserted that they would not be intimidated even if former CM K Chandrashekar Rao is served notices in the phone tapping case.

He warned that they would not spare Revanth Reddy if he fails to resolve public issues and questioned whether the Chief Minister’s SIT held more authority than the Supreme Court. KT Rama Rao alleged that the Chief Minister’s brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy, is the kingpin in a coal scam and demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge. He further alleged that Union Minister Kishan Reddy has a stake in the scam, suggesting that this is why the Coal Minister remains silent on the matter.

He lashed out at the administration, claiming that Harish Rao is being harassed under the guise of an inquiry simply because he exposed the irregularities involving Srujan Reddy. KT Rama Rao ridiculed the Congress for resorting to diversionary politics whenever its flaws are exposed and alleged that Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka cancelled the Naini block tenders due to a dispute over shares.