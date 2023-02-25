KTR 'desperate' as BRS fast losing people's confidence: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Desperate after realising facts that the BRS party is losing confidence of people, Municipal Administration Minister KTR is making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, alleged State BJP official spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday.

Reacting to the remarks of KTR at Bhupalpally, Subhash said he is unable to digest the popularity and people's support for BJP and indulging in mud-slinging by using objectionable words against the Modi government.

"Though our party leaders have given a challenge for an open debate on the Central government funds given to Telangana for its development during the last eight years, no BRS minister nor leaders are coming forward", Subhash asserted He asked KTR if you paint Central investigating agencies with derogatory words, what about State government's forces which are investigating cases involving Opposition party leaders. "If BRS leaders are not involved in liquor scams why are you making a hue and cry", the BJP leader questioned. He claimed scams happening in the country are leading to Pragathi Bhavan and members of the CM's family & leaders of BRS are involved.

Echoing the statement of party chief Bandi Sanjay that the party would destroy the tombs of the new Secretariat building if voted to power, Subhash said any party in power should protect and respect 'our culture'.

He reminded that BRS is in power not because of Muslim votes; it is your duty and responsibility to protect our culture and respect the sentiments of Hindu voters".

Subhash wanted KTR to control his tongue and not lose any balance.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would form government after elections as people are fed up with the policies of the BRS government.