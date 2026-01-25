Awareness created on minors driving perils

Khammam: Anawareness programme on dangers of minor driving was conducted for students at Harvest College, here, on Saturday under the aegis of the Khammam Police Commissionerate. Khammam City Traffic ACP Srinivasarao warned that minor driving is a punishable offence and can seriously affect students’ future.

He also said parents may face legal action under the new law. CI B Satyanarayana along with SIs D Sagar and SD Ameer Ali participated, while correspondent P Ravi Maruth thanked the police for the awareness session.