KTR expresses solidarity with wrestlers

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao extended his support to the women Wrestlers who launched a dharna against alleged sexual harassment by the Chief of Wrestling Federation.

KTR took to Twitter to express his solidarity with the agitating women Wrestlers. "We celebrate when these Olympic Champions bring glory to the nation. Now, let us stand with them express our solidarity as they fight for justice. "The serious sexual harassment allegations against the chief of Wrestling Federation should be probed impartially and justice delivered, tweetedKTR.