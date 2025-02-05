KTR fires BC quota Bill failure salvo at Congress

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday accused the Congress government of deceiving the Backward Classes (BCs) by failing to introduce a bill for 42 per cent reservations, as promised in the Kamareddy BC Declaration meeting. The party staged a walkout alleging injustice to the BCs and weaker sections.

Rama Rao alleged that the government merely made an announcement and avoided taking real legislative action. “A mere statement cannot be called historic. We expected the government to bring a legally binding bill ensuring 42 per cent reservations for BCs. Instead, they issued a mere statement and are calling it historic. BCs will never accept this deception,” remarked KTR, expressing his disappointment. KTR recalled that when the Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) was conducted under the BRS regime, Revanth Reddy publicly urged people not to provide their details. “How can the present government refuse to recognise the data collected in an open and transparent survey? He also pointed out that the SKS was conducted by the previous government and it has the authentic numbers of the social categories. KTR further explained that according to the SKS, a total of 1.03 crore families and 3.68 crore people participated in the data collection. The survey identified that BCs make up 51 per cent of the population, which increases to 61 per cent when BC Muslims were included.

KTR criticised the government for manipulating statistics, questioning how the BC population dropped from 51 per cent to 46 per cent in the present survey. He further alleged that a Congress MLC had even called for the burning of the current official survey report, raising concerns over the transparency of the data presented by the ruling party. He stated that BC organisations across Telangana were demanding accountability from the government. He accused the Congress of misleading the public by making false promises about BC reservations and the BC Sub-Plan, which was expected to benefit BCs.