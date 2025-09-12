KTR fires Group-I post sale salvo at govt; demands probe

Hyderabad: Alleging that the government had betrayed aspirations of thousands of youth, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday slammed the government over alleged sale of Group-I posts and demanded a judicial probe in the irregularities and re-exam.

The BRS leader also demanded convening an Assembly session to discuss the Congress party’s promise of 2 lakh jobs per year. The BRS Working President expressed strong indignation against ministers and the Chief Minister’s Office, citing widespread student allegations that huge sums of money were demanded for jobs.

Rama Rao said the state government had “auctioned off jobs in the open market,” thereby dashing the hopes of lakhs of aspirants who spent years preparing for competitive examinations, investing their valuable time and their parents’ hard-earned resources.

He demanded that the government respond immediately to the serious charges being voiced by Group-I candidates in the media, alleging that crores of rupees had changed hands in exchange for posts.

Highlighting the High Court’s earlier directions, KTR insisted that the Group-I preliminary examination be re-conducted in a transparent manner, leaving no scope for irregularities. He demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate large-scale malpractice and to bring to light those who “sold government jobs.” KTR also called for a special Assembly session to debate the Group-I scam and hold the Congress government accountable. He said that only a thorough judicial inquiry and a transparent re-exam could deliver justice to unemployed youth and prevent the recurrence of such scandals in the future.