KTR fires ‘vote chori’ salvo against Cong in JH segment



The BRS on Monday alleged that the Congress party was attempting to win the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election using "Chor Votes" (stolen votes). Party Working President KT Rama Rao claimed there were at least 20,000 fake votes in the constituency, with approximately 50 such entries in each of the 400 polling stations.

BRS leaders, led by Rama Rao, presented evidence to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), highlighting large-scale irregularities, duplicate entries, and fake votes. Speaking to the media after the submission, Rao alleged that the Congress Party was resorting to every possible misuse of power and manipulation to influence the outcome. "Ministers from across the state have descended on Jubilee Hills to misuse official machinery and government resources," KTR said.

He pointed out the alleged hypocrisy of the ruling party, noting that while their own MLAs were reportedly claiming the government had no funds, the Congress was suddenly "pouring in massive funds" in Jubilee Hills, "deceiving the people once again for electoral gain."

KTR revealed shocking details about voter list manipulation, alleging that the BRS had so far identified at least 20,000 duplicate and fake votes. He claimed that in many cases, a single person possessed two or three voter ID cards, or the same name appeared multiple times with minor spelling changes. "In several houses, we found 150–200 votes registered at a single address. In one instance, a small house had over 100 votes,” KTR alleged.

The BRS leader further alleged that the Congress Party, in collusion with lower-level officials, deliberately added thousands of fake votes.

He stated that around 15,000 votes were registered without valid addresses, and in one case, the house owner confirmed none of the 23 registered voters at his address actually lived there. KTR likened the alleged fraud to "Rahul Gandhi’s national-level vote chori reflected locally in Jubilee Hills."

The BRS leaders demanded the CEO conduct a full-scale investigation into the irregularities, take strict action against officials who colluded in adding fake votes, and immediately transfer all compromised field officers to ensure free and fair elections. They stated that despite the deletion of about 12,000 invalid votes, another 7,000 new fake votes were added, making the total manipulation nearly 19,000 votes.