KTR fumes at Cong over Khammam attack

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday expressed his anger over the violent attack by ‘Congress goons’ in Khammam, which targeted the vehicles of former ministers T Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay, P Sabita Indra Reddy, and G Jagadish Reddy.

Rama Rao condemned the attack as a clear sign of Congress's growing intolerance and desperation. "Unable to serve the people, Congress resorts to attacking those who do," BRS Working President stated, holding the Congress government, including the Chief Minister, responsible for this act of violence. He questioned whether it is wrong to stand up for the people when others turn a blind eye and challenged the Congress's inability to serve, resorting instead to violence against those who do.

KTR affirmed that no matter how many such attacks occur, the BRS will not be deterred from its mission to serve the people of Telangana. "People are watching Congress's misrule, and they will make the right decision at the right time," he asserted.