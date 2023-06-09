KTR hands over 560 2BHK houses to beneficiaries

Mahabubnagar: K. Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for IT, MAUD and Industries inagurated and handed over 560 double bed room houses to the beneficiaries in Jadcherla mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said as promised by the government double bed room houses are constructed and handed over to the houseless poor people in the state in a phased manner.

Jadcherla MLA Dr. C Laxma Reddy added that so far 2000 double bedroom houses have been constructed in the constituency and recently the Chief Minister announced that another 4000 houses will be given to those who have vacant plots and ensure that all the houseless poor will get a chance to build their own house with the assistance provided by the government.

Referring to Irrigaiton development activities in the constituency, the IT minister said that Mahabubnagar district, which is known as a drought district earlier, is now witnessing ponds and lakes brimming with water even in dry hot summer season. “If the Udandapur and Karivena reservoirs are completed, 1 lakh 44,000 acres will be irrigated in Jadcherla constituency. Already the state government had completed 6 check dams in Midjil Mandal and 5 thousand acres have been irrigated, and 628 ponds have been repaired under Mission Kakatiya,”said the MAUD Minister.

Adding further the minister announced that very soon the government will declare Jadcherla Municipality as Grade-1 municipality and will sanction Rs. 30 crores for the municipality for taking up various development works in the municipality.

Referring to various benefits provided by the government to the farmers, pensioners and under Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheemes the IT minister explained that in Jadcharla constituency, 88591 people have been given 9 crore 76 lakhs under Rythu Bandhu, 1433 families have been given 5 lakhs each under Rythu Bheema and 8550 people have been given Kalyana Lakshmi Shadi Mubarak.